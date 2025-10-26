GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered GeneDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $155.00 target price on GeneDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on GeneDx from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,501 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $1,275,556.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,789.66. This trade represents a 41.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc sold 500,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $60,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,007,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,566,127.60. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 556,371 shares of company stock worth $67,489,314. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in GeneDx by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 333,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 68,331 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 24,042 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in GeneDx by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100,146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 151.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in GeneDx in the second quarter worth about $298,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeneDx Price Performance

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $128.87 on Friday. GeneDx has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $136.00. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,577.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.40. GeneDx had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that GeneDx will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

