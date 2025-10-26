General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $360.50 and last traded at $351.91, with a volume of 365026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $341.50.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,244,518.40. This trade represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,460 shares of company stock worth $76,192,291 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 783.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 2.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.