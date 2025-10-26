Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,331 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $52,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.9%

JPM stock opened at $300.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $825.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. KGI Securities increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

