Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.32, but opened at $25.45. Gentex shares last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 949,857 shares changing hands.

The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $655.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Gentex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 16th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on GNTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,471.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 85.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 305.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

