Geron Corporation $GERN Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,874 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 101.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,379,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,003,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,146,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after purchasing an additional 608,029 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Geron by 100.0% during the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 22,005,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005,340 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Geron by 89.2% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 6,985,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Geron by 325.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,794,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. Geron Corporation has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 53.52% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5455.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Geron Corporation will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GERN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

