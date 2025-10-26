Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.50.

GIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$60.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cfra Research upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.4%

In other news, insider Benito Masi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.07, for a total value of C$1,126,017.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 359,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,980,943.74. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$84.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$79.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.34. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$52.77 and a 1 year high of C$86.84.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

