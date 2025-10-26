Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,153 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,671,000. SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 129,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 31,589 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 0.9%

GNL opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.38 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 43.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised Global Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

