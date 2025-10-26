Globalstar Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 34,061 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 896% compared to the typical volume of 3,421 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSAT. Zacks Research cut Globalstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

In related news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 26,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $805,030.38. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 320,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,859.08. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $192,515.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,154.36. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,950,670. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,037,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 1.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 195,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Globalstar during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globalstar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:GSAT opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 0.99. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 17.80%.The business had revenue of $67.15 million during the quarter. Globalstar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Further Reading

