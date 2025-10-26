Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.8333.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFI. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Gold Fields by 672.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.3993 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.38.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

