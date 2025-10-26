Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Trading Down 4.3% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $46.99. Approximately 22,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 69,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.12.

The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $172.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.61 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.69%.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a report on Saturday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,449,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 756,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 592,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 38,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 481,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 37,738 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

