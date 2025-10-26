GSK Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GSK)

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 18,546 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 157% compared to the average daily volume of 7,203 put options.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GSK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

GSK Stock Down 5.0%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 222.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.53.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. GSK had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GSK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4206 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.