GSK Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GSK)

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 18,546 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 157% compared to the average daily volume of 7,203 put options.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.38.
GSK stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.53.
GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. GSK had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GSK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4206 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 78.24%.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
