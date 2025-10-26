Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

HNRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Saturday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. B. Riley cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hallador Energy to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HNRG

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $20.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.67. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $887.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hallador Energy

In other Hallador Energy news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 234,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,136.78. The trade was a 9.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Hardie sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,536.16. The trade was a 82.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,062 shares of company stock valued at $7,232,705 over the last three months. 23.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 65,652 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 356.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 213,421 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth $1,090,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 308.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.