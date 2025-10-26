Halliburton Company $HAL Stock Position Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,577 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 450.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $759,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506,472 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,813,905 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $274,349,000 after buying an additional 731,105 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,113,044 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $155,088,000 after buying an additional 193,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,279,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $133,949,000 after buying an additional 282,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 217.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641,111 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $116,770,000 after buying an additional 3,178,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Halliburton from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NYSE:HAL opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $32.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

