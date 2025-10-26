HC Wainwright Has Bearish Forecast for Worksport Q3 Earnings

Get Worksport alerts:

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Worksport in a report issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.71). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Worksport’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Worksport’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.94) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Worksport had a negative net margin of 134.19% and a negative return on equity of 93.40%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 million.

WKSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Worksport in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Worksport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WKSP opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $22.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. Worksport has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKSP. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Worksport in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Worksport in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Worksport in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Worksport by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station.

