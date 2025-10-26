Head to Head Comparison: Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN) vs. Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) and Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jammin Java has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Coca-Cola Consolidated and Jammin Java, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Consolidated 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jammin Java 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Given Jammin Java’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jammin Java is more favorable than Coca-Cola Consolidated.

This table compares Coca-Cola Consolidated and Jammin Java’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Consolidated 8.43% 44.91% 12.16% Jammin Java N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Coca-Cola Consolidated shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Jammin Java shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coca-Cola Consolidated and Jammin Java”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Consolidated $6.90 billion 1.61 $633.12 million $6.70 19.05 Jammin Java N/A N/A -$230,000.00 N/A N/A

Coca-Cola Consolidated has higher revenue and earnings than Jammin Java.

Summary

Coca-Cola Consolidated beats Jammin Java on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks. It also sells its products to other Coca-Cola bottlers; and post-mix products that are dispensed through equipment, which mixes the fountain syrups with carbonated or still water enabling fountain retailers to sell finished products to consumers in cups or glasses. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes various other beverage brands that include Dr Pepper and Monster Energy. It sells and distributes its products directly to grocery stores, mass merchandise stores, club stores, convenience stores, and drug stores; and restaurants, schools, amusement parks, and recreational facilities, as well as through vending machine outlets. The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated and changed its name to Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. in January 2019. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Jammin Java

(Get Free Report)

Jammin Java Corp. produces and sells roasted coffee under the Marley Coffee brand name in the United States and internationally. It distributes roasted coffee to grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries. The company was formerly known as Marley Coffee Inc. and changed its name to Jammin Java Corp. in July 2009. Jammin Java Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.