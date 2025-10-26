Head to Head Contrast: China Digital TV (OTCMKTS:STVVY) versus Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) and China Digital TV (OTCMKTS:STVVY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Semrush has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Digital TV has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Semrush and China Digital TV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semrush 0 2 4 1 2.86 China Digital TV 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Semrush currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.90%. Given Semrush’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Semrush is more favorable than China Digital TV.

This table compares Semrush and China Digital TV”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semrush $413.96 million 2.76 $950,000.00 N/A N/A China Digital TV $6.20 million 0.10 -$3.06 million N/A N/A

Semrush has higher revenue and earnings than China Digital TV.

Profitability

This table compares Semrush and China Digital TV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semrush 3.29% 4.93% 3.29% China Digital TV N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of Semrush shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Semrush shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Semrush beats China Digital TV on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company serves small and midsize businesses, enterprises, and marketing agencies, including consumer internet, digital media, education, financial services, healthcare, retail, software, telecommunications, and others. Semrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About China Digital TV

China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cable television (TV) value added services, which enables cable TV and Internet protocol television network operators to offer various TV content services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cloud platforms with embedded gaming and other applications that provide cloud computing technology-based digital video delivery solutions to television and telecommunication network operators. Its cloud platforms enable television and telecommunication network operators to use their two-way set-top boxes to run various value-added applications, such as video games, 3D games, educational applications, and business service applications, which are accessible on smart phones, tablet computers, personal computers, Internet TVs, and other devices. The company also provides 1+ Cloud Gaming cloud platform that offers 2D games, 3D games, motion-sensing games, and customized games; and interactive education application on the cloud platform primarily through cloud television programs, including nursery rhymes, early education, English language education, and online drawing for children of age 2 to 10. In addition, it offers cloud virtual reality (VR) services that enables users to access cloud server and use various VR applications, such as games, education, and media players; and technical support and services. Further, the company provides cloud platform system integration services, such as cloud computing software, hardware, and post-contract customer support services; and system development services comprising the development of customized cloud-based software applications. China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

