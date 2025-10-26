Head to Head Contrast: Classover (KIDZ) & The Competition

Classover (NASDAQ:KIDZ – Get Free Report) is one of 258 publicly-traded companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Classover to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Get Classover alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Classover and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Classover 1 0 0 0 1.00 Classover Competitors 963 2383 4952 277 2.53

As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.17%. Given Classover’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Classover has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Classover $3.62 million $5.27 million -4.71 Classover Competitors $1.35 billion $24.73 million 0.29

This table compares Classover and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Classover’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Classover. Classover is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of Classover shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of Classover shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Classover has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Classover’s competitors have a beta of -14.52, meaning that their average share price is 1,552% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Classover and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Classover N/A N/A N/A Classover Competitors -438.82% -671.28% -17.31%

Summary

Classover competitors beat Classover on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Classover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Classover is an online enrichment program in Manhattan, New York that offers over 20 courses taught by certified instructors. It caters to children aged 4 to 17, providing personalized attention and a supportive learning environment. Classover is recognized worldwide by over 20,000 parents and children in more than 34 countries. Classover’s proprietary course platform app provides exclusive benefits to students, including access to class schedules, remaining class credits, and class history. As an official test center for the Math Kangaroo Competition and other high-value competition channels, Classover is certified to provide high-quality teaching services to help students improve their academic performance. The school’s WASC certification is a testament to its teaching quality, meeting high standards in student satisfaction, teacher qualifications, classroom environment, and course content quality. Classover limits class size to six students to ensure personalized attention, delivering over 330,000 hours of online classes with a course renewal rate exceeding 90%. The platform has helped students win competition awards, making it a recognized “The Best Parenting Tool” in the parent community.

Receive News & Ratings for Classover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Classover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.