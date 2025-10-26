Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock Price Up 9.8% on Strong Earnings

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 129,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 408,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 16.31%.The business had revenue of $50.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTBK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Insider Activity at Heritage Commerce

In other news, COO Thomas A. Sa bought 20,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,796,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,278,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,544,000 after buying an additional 87,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 525,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $651.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading

