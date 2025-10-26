HP (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.67 on Friday. HP has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. HP’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares in the company, valued at $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in HP by 20.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,106 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $255,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

