IFG Advisors LLC Purchases 49 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.4% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $76,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.9%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $300.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.56. The company has a market capitalization of $825.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

