IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Shares Down 9.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

IHI CORP (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) traded down 9.2% during trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75. 2,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 24,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.
IHI Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70.
IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). IHI had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 6.50%.
About IHI
IHI Corporation designs and builds engineering solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure; Industrial Systems and General-Purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense. The company engages in the manufacturing, sale, and provision of services related to power systems plants for land use and power systems for chips; carbon solutions comprising boilers and storage facilities; components for nuclear power plants; bridges and water gates, transport systems, shield systems, and concrete construction materials; vehicular turbochargers, parking, heat treatment and surface engineering; transport machineries; logistics and industrial systems; and rotating machineries comprising compressors, separation systems, and turbochargers for ships.
