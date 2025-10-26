Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Illumina were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.7% in the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 85.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 13.9% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 37.0% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 79.5% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price objective on Illumina in a research note on Friday. Daiwa America cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $100.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average of $91.65. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

