Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.1429.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on IRT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 747,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 889.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 369,303 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $53,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 120.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,233,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after buying an additional 1,218,559 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT opened at $16.25 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $161.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.78 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.195-1.215 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 566.67%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.