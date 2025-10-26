Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December $ZDEK Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December by 215.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 214,031 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December by 41.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the second quarter valued at $460,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December by 34.7% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 64,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of BATS:ZDEK opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55.

The Innovator 1 Yr December (ZDEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZDEK was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

