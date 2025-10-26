Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February $ZFEB Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February (BATS:ZFEB – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr February alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February Price Performance

Shares of ZFEB opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February

The Innovator 1 Yr February (ZFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February (BATS:ZFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.