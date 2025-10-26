Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $73.89, but opened at $71.57. Integer shares last traded at $71.21, with a volume of 562,270 shares.

Get Integer alerts:

ITGR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Integer from $121.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Integer from $155.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITGR

Institutional Trading of Integer

Integer Trading Down 1.3%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Integer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Integer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,283,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,889,000 after purchasing an additional 106,692 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Integer by 885.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,106,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,016,000 after purchasing an additional 993,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Integer by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 907,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,562,000 after purchasing an additional 93,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Integer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,736,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.61 and a 200 day moving average of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $467.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.45 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.290-6.430 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.