Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Intel traded as high as $41.12 and last traded at $38.87, with a volume of 75702738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.16.
INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $33.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel
Intel Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,831.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 0.37%.The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Intel Company Profile
Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.
