Interchange Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 754 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.6% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 408.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.6% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $738.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $742.11 and its 200-day moving average is $691.34. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.30, for a total transaction of $372,912.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,113,017.50. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.37, for a total transaction of $382,176.03. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $20,820,861.75. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,951,541 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 target price (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

