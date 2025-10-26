Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,783 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 87,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. KGI Securities increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.27.

Shares of JPM opened at $300.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $825.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

