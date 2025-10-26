International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Stock Up 8.0%

International Business Machines stock opened at $307.78 on Friday. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $310.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $286.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,019,274,000 after buying an additional 1,913,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,536,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,076,406,000 after purchasing an additional 147,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,444,527,000 after acquiring an additional 400,131 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,608,000 after purchasing an additional 524,633 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,126,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,751,000 after acquiring an additional 234,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

