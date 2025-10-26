Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 36,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 63,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 136,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.0677 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

