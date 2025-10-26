Investors Buy Large Volume of Luminar Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 26,652 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average daily volume of 16,933 call options.

Luminar Technologies Stock Up 31.4%

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.05.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Luminar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Luminar Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -14.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 35,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 80,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 45.0% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

