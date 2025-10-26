Investors Buy Large Volume of Virgin Galactic Call Options (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 27,671 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 41% compared to the average daily volume of 19,586 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $3.25) on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.12) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 17,828.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -16.05 EPS for the current year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

Further Reading

