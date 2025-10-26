Investors Purchase High Volume of Medtronic Call Options (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 45,531 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 297% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,462 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $93.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $99.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average is $89.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

