Investors Purchase High Volume of Medtronic Call Options (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 45,531 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 297% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,462 call options.
Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.24%.
In related news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
