Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 41,160 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical volume of 26,999 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $75,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 40,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 80,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 67,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 10.3%

TDOC opened at $9.49 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at -1.350–1.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.97.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

