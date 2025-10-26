IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.50.
Several research firms have issued reports on IPGP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Saturday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Roth Capital set a $96.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,397,000 after purchasing an additional 851,869 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,774,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,830,000 after purchasing an additional 819,575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 1,918.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,429,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,428 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 53.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 978,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,101,000 after acquiring an additional 341,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 263.9% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 600,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after acquiring an additional 435,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68, a PEG ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.98. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $90.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average is $72.64.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $250.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.20 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
