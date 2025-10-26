IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPGP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Saturday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Roth Capital set a $96.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $145,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,169. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $134,669.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,516.98. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 274,630 shares of company stock worth $22,881,519. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,397,000 after purchasing an additional 851,869 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,774,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,830,000 after purchasing an additional 819,575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 1,918.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,429,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,428 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 53.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 978,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,101,000 after acquiring an additional 341,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 263.9% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 600,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after acquiring an additional 435,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68, a PEG ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.98. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $90.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average is $72.64.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $250.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.20 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

