John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. $JBSS Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,496 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 144,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. BWS Financial assumed coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

JBSS stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.37. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $94.52.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 5.32%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.