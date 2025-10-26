John Roberts Sells 414,851 Shares of AO World (LON:AO) Stock

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) insider John Roberts sold 414,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97, for a total transaction of £402,405.47.
John Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 17th, John Roberts sold 259,144 shares of AO World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 99, for a total transaction of £256,552.56.
- On Friday, October 10th, John Roberts sold 44,058 shares of AO World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 103, for a total transaction of £45,379.74.
AO World Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of AO stock opened at GBX 105.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.48. AO World plc has a 1-year low of GBX 77.15 and a 1-year high of GBX 120.40. The firm has a market cap of £612.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 94.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 95.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AO World Company Profile
AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.
