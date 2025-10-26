John Roberts Sells 414,851 Shares of AO World (LON:AO) Stock

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) insider John Roberts sold 414,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97, for a total transaction of £402,405.47.

John Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 17th, John Roberts sold 259,144 shares of AO World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 99, for a total transaction of £256,552.56.

On Friday, October 10th, John Roberts sold 44,058 shares of AO World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 103, for a total transaction of £45,379.74.

AO World Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of AO stock opened at GBX 105.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.48. AO World plc has a 1-year low of GBX 77.15 and a 1-year high of GBX 120.40. The firm has a market cap of £612.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 94.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 95.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AO shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 137 price objective on shares of AO World in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AO World to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 135 to GBX 105 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 121.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

