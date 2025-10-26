JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Private Wealth Asset Management LLC

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $300.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.56. The stock has a market cap of $825.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

