JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by RMR Capital Management LLC

RMR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of RMR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RMR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $3,972,807,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $485,802,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $279,389,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. KGI Securities upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.9%

JPM opened at $300.27 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $318.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.56. The company has a market cap of $825.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

