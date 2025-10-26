Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Hsbc Global Res downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $39.91, but opened at $38.36. Kering shares last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 129,981 shares traded.

Get Kering alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PPRUY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kering from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kering

Kering Stock Performance

About Kering

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

(Get Free Report)

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.