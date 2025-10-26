Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KLAR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Klarna Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klarna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE:KLAR opened at $38.54 on Friday. Klarna Group has a 12-month low of $35.01 and a 12-month high of $57.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $868,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Finally, Walmart Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,960,000.

Our mission is to reimagine how consumers spend and save in their daily lives. We help people save time, money and put them in control of their finances. Our vision is a world where Klarna empowers everyone, everywhere, through seamless commerce experiences-as a personalized, trusted assistant making financial empowerment effortless.

