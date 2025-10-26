Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th.

KGS stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.32. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,850.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,501.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

