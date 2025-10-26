Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00. Kodiak Sciences traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 252339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KOD. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,055,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 730,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,969,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,742 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,266,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 249,699 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 685,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 324,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 590,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 60,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $987.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.67.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

