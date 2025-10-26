Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00. Kodiak Sciences traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 252339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on KOD. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $987.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.67.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
