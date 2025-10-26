Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th.

Kohl’s Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:KSS opened at $16.38 on Friday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 161.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 49.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

