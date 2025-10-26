Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.6667.

KURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, October 20th.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,892 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $61,614.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 63,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,572.50. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian T. Powl sold 8,891 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $79,485.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 99,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,103.44. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,058 shares of company stock valued at $697,839 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $139,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 57.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,544,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 566,193 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 26.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $2,180,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 407.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 760,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 610,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

