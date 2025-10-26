Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $64.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Las Vegas Sands traded as high as $58.29 and last traded at $58.11, with a volume of 1777682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.89.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $41,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.84.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

