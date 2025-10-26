Leerink Partnrs Has Optimistic Outlook of UHS Q3 Earnings

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a report issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $4.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.17. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $15.92 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ FY2025 earnings at $21.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $22.90 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $25.19 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $27.63 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $30.24 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%.Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UHS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $210.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.48. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $152.33 and a fifty-two week high of $214.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,373,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,333,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 100.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 426,211 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 57.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 931,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $173,381,000 after purchasing an additional 340,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 329.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 404,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,081,000 after purchasing an additional 310,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.