LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.8333.

LZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of LZ opened at $10.37 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 27,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $302,421.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,676,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,558,035.82. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Miller sold 25,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $272,166.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 960,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,546.24. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,859 shares of company stock worth $1,193,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,236,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,839,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 8.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,186,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,828,000 after buying an additional 166,385 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth $18,585,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 180.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,797,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,014,000 after buying an additional 1,156,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 77.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,897,000 after buying an additional 731,967 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

