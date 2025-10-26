Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.2222.

FWONK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Performance

FWONK stock opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average of $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 92.80 and a beta of 0.47. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a one year low of $75.26 and a one year high of $109.36.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 898 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $89,979.60. Following the sale, the director owned 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $178,456.20. This trade represents a 33.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,651 shares of company stock worth $572,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

